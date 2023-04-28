Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Raised by Analyst

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPD. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 431,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

