Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.9 %

QRVO traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 1,199,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.