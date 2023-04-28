QUASA Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120123 USD and is down -31.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

