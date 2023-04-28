Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,248,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,860.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Randstad stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. Randstad has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.