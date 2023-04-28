Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,248,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,860.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Randstad stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. Randstad has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

