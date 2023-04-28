Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Range Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.