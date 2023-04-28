Raymond James Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $58.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.32. 4,520,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.6% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

