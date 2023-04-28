Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$30.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.31.

NOA stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,683. The company has a market cap of C$725.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$26.12.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$204.70 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

