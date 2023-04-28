RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $224.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

