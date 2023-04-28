Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leggett & Platt (LEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) recently:

4/28/2023 – Leggett & Platt was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2023 – Leggett & Platt was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2023 – Leggett & Platt was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2023 – Leggett & Platt was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/24/2023 – Leggett & Platt was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2023 – Leggett & Platt is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 51,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

