Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) recently:

4/20/2023 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $75.00.

4/18/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00.

4/18/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00.

4/18/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00.

4/17/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $51.00.

4/14/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

3/29/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.50.

3/14/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

3/13/2023 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $60.00.

3/10/2023 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

