Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV):

4/20/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$237.00 to C$236.00.

4/20/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$204.00 to C$222.00.

4/18/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$210.00.

4/17/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$240.00 to C$245.00.

4/14/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$238.00 to C$237.00.

4/5/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$222.00 to C$226.00.

4/4/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$202.00 to C$214.00.

3/10/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

2/28/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$240.00 to C$230.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$208.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$187.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$212.57.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5887097 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.