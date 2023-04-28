Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

