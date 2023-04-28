Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.62 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

