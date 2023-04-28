Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.95 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 16,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 16,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.39).

Redx Pharma Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.85 million, a PE ratio of -541.67 and a beta of -0.28.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

