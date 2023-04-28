Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

