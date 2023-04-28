Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. Renasant has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 327.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

