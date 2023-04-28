Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.10

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 3316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $774.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
