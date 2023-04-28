Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.10

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 3316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $774.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.