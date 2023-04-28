Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Republic Services Trading Up 4.7 %

Republic Services stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,279. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 66.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

