Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $92.44 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $92.44 million and $848,199.76 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,295.68 or 0.99993353 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09329718 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,242,843.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

