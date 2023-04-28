Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on META. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

NASDAQ META opened at $238.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

