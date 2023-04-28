ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.33. 650,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,319. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.