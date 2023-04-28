Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $17,732,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 462,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,374,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

