Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

RIO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,023,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after buying an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

