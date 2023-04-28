Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $62.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 1.6 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.