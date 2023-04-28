Robbins Farley Sells 968 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robbins Farley cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $292.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

