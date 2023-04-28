Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,341 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Biogen worth $86,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.0% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

