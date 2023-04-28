Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 1,260,517 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,260,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,753,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of JD.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

