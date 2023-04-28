Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.42 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50,052 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $68,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $185.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,524.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

