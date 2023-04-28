Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $74.78 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $74,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $153.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

