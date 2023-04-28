Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $82.56 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,495 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.50% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $82,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

