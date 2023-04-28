Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,509 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Hologic worth $57,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Hologic stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

