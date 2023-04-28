Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 169,160 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $60,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

