Robeco Schweiz AG Has $2.86 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137,197 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

