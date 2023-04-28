Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,968 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Accenture Stock Performance
ACN stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.63.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
