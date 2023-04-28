Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,968 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.