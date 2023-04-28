Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.58

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as low as C$2.33. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 54,624 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rock Tech Lithium from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$193.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.