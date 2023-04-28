Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-$12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,065. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

