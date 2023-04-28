Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

