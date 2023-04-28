Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $609,746.83 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

