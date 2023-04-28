Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given “Maintains” Rating at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of ROKU opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $110.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

