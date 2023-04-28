Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 980.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

