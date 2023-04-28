Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 171,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.95.

About Roscan Gold

(Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.