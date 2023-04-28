Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $89.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Graco Stock Up 12.6 %

NYSE GGG opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Graco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

