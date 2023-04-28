Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $110.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,761. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.