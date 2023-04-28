Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.05.

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.87. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$776.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9247312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

