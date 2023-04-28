Royal Bank of Canada Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $229.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.46. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 51.36% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.