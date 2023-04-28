Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.46

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.46 and traded as high as C$132.55. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$132.23, with a volume of 8,221,798 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.48.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.1342342 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

