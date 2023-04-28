Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 5.8%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.42. 845,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,262,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rumble Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $137,372,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $18,375,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $9,971,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $7,318,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $3,675,000.

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

