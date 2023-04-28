Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.80. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80-3.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 440,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

