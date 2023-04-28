SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $17,334.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,287.93 or 0.99966803 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03901359 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,679.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.