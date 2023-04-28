Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

SFRGY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.56) to €16.00 ($17.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

